Two separate construction projects underway along Orange Avenue in Roanoke

VDOT said impacts should be minimal

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Timesaver Traffic
(Pixabay)

ROANOKE, Va. – If you frequently travel along Orange Avenue, there are two different construction projects you should be aware of.

One of those projects includes widening the northbound Interstate 581 off-ramp and extending the turn lane onto Williamson Road, which includes installing a traffic signal that will use a sensor to prevent back-ups.

Although there might be some night-time lane closure on US-460 eastbound, impacts should be minimal, according to VDOT. Construction is expected to be completed by next November.

In addition to this, crews are also working on building a much-needed shelter for a bus stop across from Sheetz near the King Street intersection.

Roanoke City Council approved the project over the summer after concerns about safety in that busy area.

At the time, it was dubbed “Roanoke’s sorriest bus stop.”

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

