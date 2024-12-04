Skip to main content
WATCH: AAA collecting toys this holiday season

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

If you’re still looking for a way to give back this holiday season, AAA is collecting toys for kids in need.

AAA locations across the state are taking donations of new, unwrapped toys to give to Toys for Tots until Dec. 8.

“If their kids are grown up and they don’t have grandkids, or their grandkids are grown up, they don’t have the opportunity to go out and shop for toys sometimes and for adults that can be such a fun thing, so maybe this is that opportunity,” said Morgan Dean, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Virginia.

The toys can be for kids of all ages, not just toddlers. The AAA locations in our area taking donations include Lynchburg, Roanoke and Bluefield.

Locations taking Donations:

- Lynchburg-717 Wards Ferry Rd., Suite C, Lynchburg VA, 24502

- Roanoke-1376 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke VA 24012

- Bluefield-4003A College Ave., Bluefield VA 24605

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

