Holiday dinner brings hope to flood victims in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Just months after Tropical Storm Helene left parts of Giles County underwater, displacing dozens of families, neighbors gathered Wednesday night for an evening filled with holiday cheer and community support.

Families affected by the devastating flooding shared a warm meal, watched their children open presents, and even enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus. The event, organized by the county and funded through private donations, aimed to bring a sense of normalcy and holiday spirit to those still recovering.

“We’re pausing so people can have an opportunity to stop and celebrate,” said County Administrator Chris McKlarney. “We want to make sure all these kids have as normal of a Christmas as they possibly can. It’s a way for our community to really reach out to these people and once again tell them, ‘We love them, and we care about them.’”

The storm, which struck earlier this year, caused widespread flooding, destroying homes and displacing 45 families.

“My place disappeared,” said Shawn Gaugh, one of the many victims.

“The whole basement got flooding, and the first floor got flooding,” AJ McNabb said.

Each affected family received $1,000 in donations raised by the community, providing some relief as they continue to rebuild their lives.

“I have a roof over my head because of the money the donors raised and what the county did,” Gaugh said.

For one night, residents didn’t have to think about cleanup efforts or the long road ahead. Instead, they found solace in the company of neighbors and the enduring spirit of the holiday season.