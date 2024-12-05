Lynchburg Public Schools announces updated cell phone policy

LYNCHBURG, Va, – Lynchburg City Schools has announced its updated cell phone policy, slated to go into effect when students return from winter break on Jan. 6.

This comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order, directing the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidance on removing cell phones from classrooms throughout the Commonwealth. VDOE unveiled its final guidance back in September.

According to school leaders, Lynchburg’s new policy will prohibit all personal electronic devices during the bell-to-bell school day for all K-12 students. A “Bell-to-Bell” school day is defined as the period from when the first bell rings to when the dismissal bell rings at the end of the school day. This includes lunch and time between classes. The change was approved during a recent Lynchburg City School Board meeting.

In addition to this, elementary students will not be allowed to use personal devices while on the school bus unless a bus driver permits them to do so.

Previously, cell phones were prohibited throughout the school day for both elementary and middle schools but allowed outside the classroom for high school students.

“This policy update reflects our commitment to creating a consistent and distraction-free learning environment across all grade levels,” said Dr. Ben Copeland, LCS Interim Superintendent. “By reducing interruptions caused by personal devices, we can better support students’ academic and social development.”

To read the policy in its entirety, click here.