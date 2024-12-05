RPD investigating fatal Wednesday evening shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that killed one in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday evening.
According to police at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 4800 block of Lanford NW for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries, police say he died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have information you can contact RPD at (540) 344-8500 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 274637. Please start your message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent.