RPD investigating fatal Wednesday evening shooting

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Crime, RPD, Roanoke, Northwest
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that killed one in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday evening.

According to police at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 4800 block of Lanford NW for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries, police say he died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information you can contact RPD at (540) 344-8500 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 274637. Please start your message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent.

