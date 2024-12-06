Date set for Roanoke mayoral election recount

ROANOKE, Va. – We now have an official date for when the Roanoke mayoral election between Joe Cobb and David Bowers will be decided.

The Circuit Court has scheduled a recount for Dec. 19, following an incredibly close race in the November election, where only 59 votes separated the two candidates.

On Election Night, Bowers had a narrow lead of 19 votes. However, after the Virginia Department of Elections included provisional ballots in the final count, Cobb took the lead with 15,221 votes to Bowers’ 15,162.

Soon after Bowers, requested a recount saying, “There are just too many inconsistencies and irregularities with regards to the mayor’s race here in Roanoke, questions abound, questions.. people ask me all the time, so I think there’s a lot of suspicion and distrust about our electoral process here in Roanoke.”

Just a little under two weeks from now, those in the Star City will have a clearer picture of the mayoral race.