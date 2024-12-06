One hospitalized after overnight fire in the Bonsack area

One person is in the hospital following an overnight house fire in the Bonsack area of Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Middle Valley Drive around 3 a.m. for the fire, where one person had escaped, and another was still trapped inside the home.

Roanoke County Police were first to arrive, reporting heavy smoke coming from inside the residence.

Authorities were able to help the resident escape through the back basement door of the home. They were then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Within about 15 minutes, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

Both residents will be displaced and will be staying with family in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.