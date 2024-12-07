Seven people injured after two-vehicle crash in Galax

Photo of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

GALAX, Va. – Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in the City of Galax on Friday evening, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said units arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash around the 6800 block of Carrollton Pike at 6:11 p.m. on Friday. GFD managed all hazards and set a landing zone for one critical patient. Six other patients were taken to Twin County Regional Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.