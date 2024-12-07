Skip to main content
Winter Holiday Festival returns to downtown Blacksburg

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People were in downtown Blacksburg since 3:00 p.m. for the annual Winter Festival.

Full of vendors, Christmas carolers, dancers, and even Santa Claus stopping by for a visit, folks there said this is a tradition they cannot miss.

“The camaraderie is still here even after it’s so cold,” said Shelby Mahaffey, a caroler. “We all have such a wonderful time and we have a great reason to celebrate. Tis the season!”

“I always go,” said Addison Favrey, a Blacksburg local. “I live in Blacksburg. I enjoy the parade and it’s also fun to come walk and goof off a little bit.”

Once the sun went down, the traditional tree lighting was held.

Favrey and Mahaffey said they look forward to this event every holiday season.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

