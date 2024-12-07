Winter Holiday Festival returns to downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People were in downtown Blacksburg since 3:00 p.m. for the annual Winter Festival.

Full of vendors, Christmas carolers, dancers, and even Santa Claus stopping by for a visit, folks there said this is a tradition they cannot miss.

“The camaraderie is still here even after it’s so cold,” said Shelby Mahaffey, a caroler. “We all have such a wonderful time and we have a great reason to celebrate. Tis the season!”

“I always go,” said Addison Favrey, a Blacksburg local. “I live in Blacksburg. I enjoy the parade and it’s also fun to come walk and goof off a little bit.”

Once the sun went down, the traditional tree lighting was held.

Favrey and Mahaffey said they look forward to this event every holiday season.