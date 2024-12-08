Child alerts family of housefire, saving multiple lives in Galax

GALAX, va. – A child alerted the rest of their family of a housefire in Galax late last night; an action that may have saved their lives, the Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they were alerted to a structure fire on the 100 Block of Frazier Road early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found fire and smoke coming from the attic area of the home. They stated the fire was under control within 17 minutes of dispatch.

Authorities said that a family of 5 was displaced following the event, but a young child in the home potentially saved their lives. They said the child woke up due to crackling sounds and heat, and managed to alert the rest of the family. no smoke alarms were present in the home. The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross in their time of need.

GFD stated the fire was ruled as electrical.