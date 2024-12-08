Skip to main content
Clear icon
48º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

Three Escape Unharmed from Salem House Fire

Unattended Cooking Identified as Cause by Fire Marshal

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Fire, Salem, Salem Fire and EMS
Fire at Danville manufacturer leaves $180,000 in damages

SALEM, VA – Three people are safe after an early morning fire in Salem on Sunday.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a house fire early this morning at 357 Craig Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m., and the first units arrived within four minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Three residents and a dog safely escaped the fire, with no injuries reported. The displaced residents are staying with family in the area.

It took about 40 minutes for crews to contain and extinguish the blaze, which caused significant damage to the home and its contents. The total property loss is estimated at $250,000.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire was accidental and was caused by unattended cooking.

Both Salem Fire & EMS and the Roanoke City Fire-EMS Department worked together to put out the fire.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Abbie Coleman headshot

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS