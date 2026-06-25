Henry County Animal Shelter provides update on recovery journey of dog involved in motor-vehicle crash

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Animal Shelter provided an update on Fat Head, a dog who was involved in a motor-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County on June 18.

The shelter issued the following statement on their social media pages:

Update on “Fat Head” (Chance)

Many of you have been asking about the dog involved in the tragic June 18th motor vehicle accident. We wanted to share an update now that we have a little more information.

The dog, known to his family as “Fat Head” (and known to us as Chance), was taken into the care of Henry County Animal Control following the accident. Despite the severity of the crash, Fat Head’s injuries were thankfully limited to lacerations on his face. He suffered a deep cut to his lip and another beneath his left eye.

He was immediately transported to the Pet Clinic of Martinsville, where he underwent surgery the following day to repair his injuries. He is currently recovering well, receiving antibiotics and pain medication, and will have his stitches removed in approximately two weeks. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible staff at Pet Clinic of Martinsville. From the moment he arrived after the accident, they treated him with compassion and care. Their team kept him over the weekend, monitored his recovery, and made sure he had everything he needed during such a difficult time.

During his short time with us, Fat Head was understandably reserved and confused. He had lost the person he was closest to and was suddenly in an unfamiliar environment. Even through it all, he remained a sweet and gentle boy.

We are happy to share that Fat Head has now been reunited with someone familiar. A family friend, who owns his canine brother, was able to provide documentation showing an ongoing friendship with both the owner and the dogs. We won’t lie, watching Fat Head go from scared, confused, and grieving to lighting up the second he saw his family had all of us fighting back tears. In a matter of seconds, the worried dog we had been caring for was replaced by the happy boy who knew he was safe and with people he loved. It was one of those moments that reminds us why we do this work. He didn’t hesitate to jump into the car and head home.

We are incredibly grateful to the Tommie Fund, which covered the cost of his veterinary care. Be sure to switch your Virginia tags over and support a great cause!

While our hearts remain with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy, we hope it brings some comfort to know that Fat Head is safe, loved, and recovering in a familiar place alongside people who care deeply about him.

Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern, shared his story, and kept him in your thoughts.

Henry County Animal Shelter