Smith Mountain Lake low water levels create new hazards, safety concerns this summer

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Ongoing drought conditions have left Smith Mountain Lake several feet below its normal summer level, and officials are urging visitors, renters and homeowners to take extra precautions before heading out on the water.

Tye Campbell, Education and Grant Committee member with the Smith Mountain Lake Association, says the message is simple.

“The real message is things are different than you’re used to whether you’re a seasonal visitor, a renter or a homeowner,” Campbell said.

Low water levels challenge marina workers, boaters

For marinas around the lake, workers say the lower water is making everyday activities more challenging. Carter Garland, a marina worker, and Colton McGuire, dock manager at Bridgewater Plaza, say the boat ramps have become a particular concern.

“Especially the ramps that we have, they’re like basically straight up right now and just walking down. We’ve had people fall doing those. So we’re just making sure everybody has to be careful going down there,” Garland said.

Exposed shoreline, steep walkways and changing water depths are all concerns this summer.

Familiar safety rules apply — with greater urgency

The Smith Mountain Lake Association says familiar safety rules still apply — but with low water levels, they’re even more important.

“Basic water safety tips still apply. And maybe they apply even stronger than normal because we have some new conditions to deal with,” Campbell said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association recommends checking water depth before diving or swimming, watching for exposed hazards along shorelines and making sure children understand that the lake may not look the way they remember it.

“Number one wear your life jacket. We always say that. Never swim alone, never be in or near the water alone. If you have children, do your best to educate them about how things they’re used to seeing at the lake are so different,” Campbell said.

Preparation is key before hitting the water

Before loading up the boat and heading out, Campbell says a little preparation can go a long way.

“Do the research, visit, understand and then plan accordingly is my best advice,” he said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association says the best way to enjoy the lake this summer is to understand the changing conditions and put safety first.

You can find more information here.