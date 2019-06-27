Christmas comes early with Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Snack Cakes

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you missing the snowflakes and decorations of the holiday season?

Cult favorite Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are back in stores as the company celebrates "Christmas in July," according to People.

While the sweet treats are the same on the inside, they're not the same on the outside -- Santa is on vacation, after all.

Instead of the traditional holiday theme, the boxes will feature Santa on the beach with a cool glass of milk. On the back of the box, there's even a postcard from Santa about his summer adventures with Mrs. Claus.

The cakes will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2 for a limited time.