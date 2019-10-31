How to safely put your trick-or-treater in a car seat

Candy, haunted houses, ghoulish costumes -- it's Halloween and kids just want to have fun!

But Consumer Reports warns there might be a real-life scare inside your car -- bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child's car seat harness to not fit correctly, which means it might not offer optimal protection in a crash.

Consumer Reports advises having your child change into their costumes after they get to the party.

If your child is a little older and plans on trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

To be safer, avoid masks that block vision, and consider face painting instead.

Add reflective tape to costumes and bags, or give kids glow sticks so they're more visible, even on the darkest and spookiest of Halloween nights.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.