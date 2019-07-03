Let freedom ring with these patriotic doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

ROANOKE, Va. - Let freedom "ring" this 4th of July with these patriotic doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

The sweet treats come in three varieties: the Freedom Ring Doughnut, the Sprinkled Ring Doughnut and the Firework Ring Doughnut.

The Freedom Ring is inspired by the American flag with red, white and blue icing topped with patriotic sprinkles.

A play on the Original Glazed, the Sprinkled Ring Doughnut is dipped in white icing and topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

The Firework Ring Doughnut is an interpretation of the Fourth of July staple, dipped in blue icing and decorated with red and white stripes.

If you're a Krispy Kreme Reward member, the deal gets even sweeter -- you're eligible for a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts when you purchase a dozen on Fourth of July.

