Mom arrested after girls spotted riding in pool on SUV's roof, police say

DIXON, Ill. - Police arrested an Illinois woman they say was driving with her two children sitting inside an inflatable pool strapped to the roof of her vehicle.

A concerned citizen in Dixon, Illinois, noticed an SUV driving with a blue inflatable pool strapped to the roof with two children sitting inside it.

Jennifer Yeager, 49, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.

She was also cited for failing to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and one under the age of 16.

Yeager told police she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend's house and had her two young daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

