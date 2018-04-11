New Facebook scam infiltrates messaging service

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has been receiving reports of a new Facebook scam that asks users for money through the social media's messaging service.

Facebook users received messages from someone who appears to be one of their friends. The friend asked the user to contact a third party about applying for a government grant. After doing so, the third party demands money be sent by Western Union to process the grant.

The Sheriff's Office reminds users that you should never give out personal information over the phone or computer. If it seems too good to be true or you question it for even a second, it is likely a scam.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.