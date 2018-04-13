One person hurt after Franklin County fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning house fire according to Franklin County fire marshal Scott Fulcher.

It started Friday about 4:20 in the 3800 block of Booker T. Washington Highway.

Six other people got out of the home without injuries before the roof collapsed according to Fulcher.

He says it was a boarding house so the house was split up into multiple living areas.

Fulcher says they are still investigating the cause of the fire but it started in a bedroom on the front side of the house.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

The entire house has fire and water damage.

