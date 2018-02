WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE: All power outages cleared, according to the Appalachian Power outage map.

Over 2,000 people are without power in the Wythe County area, according to Appalachian Power's outage map.

The cause hasn't been determined, but the estimated time to restore power is around midnight.

