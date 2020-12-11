56ºF

Politics

WATCH LIVE: President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris announce members of their cabinet

They are set to speak at 2:30 p.m. Livestream player will be added before they begin.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Up soon for Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Its hard to imagine more consequential picks. Biden is expected to announce his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Up soon for Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Its hard to imagine more consequential picks. Biden is expected to announce his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Associated Press)

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce additional nominees for members of their cabinet Friday afternoon.

Among those members include Denis McDonough as Veterans Affairs Secretary, Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative, Rep. Marica Fudge as Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Tom Vilsack as Agriculture Secretary.

Additionally, Biden and Harris will announce Ambassador Susan Rice as Director of White House Domestic Policy Council.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: