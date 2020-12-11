WATCH LIVE: President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris announce members of their cabinet

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce additional nominees for members of their cabinet Friday afternoon.

Among those members include Denis McDonough as Veterans Affairs Secretary, Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative, Rep. Marica Fudge as Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Tom Vilsack as Agriculture Secretary.

Additionally, Biden and Harris will announce Ambassador Susan Rice as Director of White House Domestic Policy Council.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.