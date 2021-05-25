Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the anniversary of George Floyds murder approaches, some people say the best way to honor him is for Congress to pass a bill in his name that overhauls policing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday on the one year anniversary of his death.

But beyond the meeting, Biden has yet to offer concrete action for the family of the man whose death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and movement for police reform. The path forward on Capitol Hill for Floyd’s namesake bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, remains unclear, but negotiators say they’ve made progress and expressed optimism this week about its prospects.

It’s a high-profile legislative fight where Biden has notably taken a backseat, preferring to leave the work of hammering out a compromise to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, in contrast to his fevered advocacy, both public and private, for his infrastructure bill and the COVID-19 relief package.

The Floyd family will have their own opportunity to weigh in on the congressional efforts Tuesday. In addition to their visit to the White House, the Floyd family is expected to meet Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator on the policing bill.

While Biden set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the initial deadline for the bill to reach his desk, the issue of police reform is a particularly politically thorny one, and Hill negotiators have struggled to hammer out a compromise that would make it through an evenly-divided Senate.

Still, speaking on Tuesday on CNN, Philonese Floyd, Floyd’s brother, expressed optimism at the chances for an eventual bill to pass the Senate. “I think things have changed. I think it is moving slowly but we are making progress,” he said.

Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s lawyer, echoed his comments, calling on Biden to “reiterate that we need to get it passed.”

It’s in line with the sentiment shared by many criminal justice advocates, who say the onus is on Congress, not the president, to act.

