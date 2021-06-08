Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination in Virginia governor race

ROANOKE, Va. – Terry McAuliffe is one step closer to once again calling the Virginia Governor’s Mansion home.

Virginia’s 72nd governor beat out former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, current Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan and Delegate Lee Carter.

In November, he’ll go against Republican Glenn Youngkin who won the nomination last month.

If McAuliffe becomes Virginia’s 74th governor, he’ll be the first person to win the office twice since Virginia’s 60th/62nd governor Mills Godwin did so in 1973. Godwin’s first term was from 1966 to 1970.