Politics

WATCH LIVE: Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin square off in final gubernatorial debate

Debate begins at 7 p.m. Livestream will be added before event begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, greets his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, after a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, greets his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, after a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Tuesday night, the two men looking to be Virginia’s next governor return to the debate stage.

At 7 p.m., Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will again debate one another ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

This debate, hosted by NBC Washington, will take place at Northern Virginia Community College and be moderated by “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Political experts across the state say Republican Glenn Youngkin is polling higher than expected and may pull an upset, but if Democrat Terry McAuliffe wins, it would make history.

The Real Clear Politics average of different polls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 26 has McAuliffe ahead by 2.9%.

The two previously debated on Sept. 16 at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.

