Carroll County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for contested races in Carroll County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, and the Clerk of Court race.
CARROLL COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
Candidate
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
Candidate
Votes
%
Gerald Ray Goad *(I)
00%
B. P. "Phil" Hawks (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)