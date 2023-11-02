56º
Carroll County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for contested races in Carroll County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, and the Clerk of Court race.

CARROLL COUNTY

House of Del. District 47 - Carroll County

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Carroll Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Carroll County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Gerald Ray Goad *(I)
00%
B. P. "Phil" Hawks (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

