Roanoke County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Roanoke County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 3 race, the Virginia Senate District 4 race, the House of Delegates District 40 race, the House of Delegates District 41 race, the Cave Spring School Board race, and the Commissioner of Revenue race.
ROANOKE COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
Christopher T Head(R)
00%
Jade D Harris(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 15)
Candidate
Votes
%
David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 22)
Candidate
Votes
%
Joseph P Joe McNamara(R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
Candidate
Votes
%
J Christian Chris Obenshain(R)
00%
Lily V Franklin(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
Candidate
Votes
%
Mary P. Wilson (I)
00%
Shelley H. Clemons (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
Candidate
Votes
%
Nancy J. Horn *(D)
00%
P. Jason Peters (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 34)