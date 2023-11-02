47º
Politics

Roanoke County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Roanoke County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 3 race, the Virginia Senate District 4 race, the House of Delegates District 40 race, the House of Delegates District 41 race, the Cave Spring School Board race, and the Commissioner of Revenue race.

ROANOKE COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head(R)
00%
Jade D Harris(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

House of Delegates District 40 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph P Joe McNamara(R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

House of Delegates District 41 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

J Christian Chris Obenshain(R)
00%
Lily V Franklin(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Roanoke County School Board - Cave Spring

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary P. Wilson (I)
00%
Shelley H. Clemons (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Roanoke County Commissioner of Revenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Nancy J. Horn *(D)
00%
P. Jason Peters (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 34)

