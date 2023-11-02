Virginia general election results for Senate District 3 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 3 race here.

Jade Harris (D) and Christopher Head (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Botetourt County, Staunton, Rockbridge County, Waynesboro, Alleghany County, Buena Vista, Lexington, Craig County, Covington, and portions of Roanoke County and Bedford County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 3 race below.

