Virginia general election results for Senate District 5 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 5 race here.

Robert W. Beckman (D) and T. Travis Hackworth (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 5 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Tazewell County, Pulaski County, Smyth County, Giles County, Radford, Bland County, and parts of Montgomery County and Wythe County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 5 race below.

Senate - 5th District

Senate - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

T. Travis Hackworth*(R)
00%
Robert W. Beckman(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 93)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Giles County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Montgomery Co

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Pulaski Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Radford

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Wythe County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

