Virginia general election results for Senate District 5 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 5 race here.

Robert W. Beckman (D) and T. Travis Hackworth (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 5 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Tazewell County, Pulaski County, Smyth County, Giles County, Radford, Bland County, and parts of Montgomery County and Wythe County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 5 race below.

