Virginia general election results for Senate District 7 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 7 race here.

Deborah I. “Renie” Gates (D) and William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 7 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Franklin County, Henry County, Carroll County, Patrick County, Floyd County, Grayson County, Martinsville, Galax, and a portion of Wythe County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 7 race below.

Get the latest Virginia election news here.

Find more races by using the picker below.