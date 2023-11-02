Virginia general election results for Senate District 7 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 7 race here.
Deborah I. “Renie” Gates (D) and William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 7 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.
This district covers Franklin County, Henry County, Carroll County, Patrick County, Floyd County, Grayson County, Martinsville, Galax, and a portion of Wythe County.
You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 7 race below.
Senate - 7th District
Votes
%
Deborah I. "Renie" Gates (D)
William M. "Bill" Stanley, Jr. (R)
(0 / 120)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 17)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 6)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 24)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 3)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 16)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 25)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 7)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 14)
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 8)
