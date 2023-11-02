49º
Politics

Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 47 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 race here.

Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D), Jacob C. Frogel (I), and Wren M. Williams (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Carroll County, Patrick County, Floyd County, Galax, and a portion of Henry County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 47 race below.

House of Delegates - 47th District

House of Delegates - District 47

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M. Williams*(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C. Frogel(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

House of Del. District 47 - Carroll County

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

House of Delegates District 47 - Floyd Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Delegates District 47 - Galax

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Del. District 47 - Henry Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates District 47 - Patrick Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

