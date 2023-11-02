Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 47 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 race here.

Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D), Jacob C. Frogel (I), and Wren M. Williams (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Carroll County, Patrick County, Floyd County, Galax, and a portion of Henry County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 47 race below.

Find other race results by using the picker below

Local Races that Matter Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here