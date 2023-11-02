Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 50 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 50 race here.

Thomas C. Wright Jr. (R) and Joshua K. Blakely (D) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 50 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Mecklenburg County, and parts of Prince Edward County and Halifax County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 50 race below.

