Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 51 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 51 race here.

Kimberly A. Moran (D), C. Matt Fariss (I), and Eric R. Zehr (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 51 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers parts of Campbell County, Bedford County, and Pittsylvania County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 51 race below.

House of Delegates - 51st District

House of Delegates - District 51

Candidate

Votes

%

C. Matt Fariss*(I)
00%
Eric R. Zehr(R)
00%
Kimberly A. Moran(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

