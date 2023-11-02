Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 53 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 53 race here.

Timothy P. Griffin (R) and Samuel R. Soghor (D) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 53 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Amherst County and portions of Bedford County and Nelson County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 53 race below.

