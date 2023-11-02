47º
Join Insider

Politics

Wythe County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Wythe County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 5 race, the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the Board of Supervisors District 6 race, the Board of Supervisors At Large race, the Commissioner of Revenue race, the School Board At Large race, and the Treasurer race.

WYTHE COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Wythe County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth(R)
00%
Robert W Beckman(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Wythe County

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Wythe Co. Board of Supervisors - District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

B. Gene Horney*(D)
00%
J.W. "Dicky" Morgan Jr.(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Wythe Co. Board of Sup. At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Stacy Allen Terry*(R)
00%
Jane-Erie Sparrow Shrestha(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Wythe Co. Commissioner of Revenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Ramsey Chase Catron (I)
00%
T. Adam Linkous (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Wythe County School Board At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Garry "Rusty" Beamer (I)
00%
George"Mack" Pruett (I)
00%
Julia A. Tomiak (I)
00%
Julie Hylton Tomlinson (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Wythe County Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

Lori Cregger Guynn *(D)
00%
Lisa D. Shelton (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email