Pulaski middle school students team up for project

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County middle school students are getting ready to work together when Pulaski and Dublin Middle Schools merge into one school.

This week, they are teaming up to do the first combined musical, Guys and Dolls Junior.

Drama students from both schools have been working on building sets, directing, props, lighting and more.

The shows run Thursday through Saturday at Pulaski MIddle and it's $5 per ticket.

The shows are March 21, 22, 23 at 6 p.m. and 23 at 2 p.m.

Pulaski Middle School is set to open in 2020. It's a more than $40 million project.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.