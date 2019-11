WPXI

GRAVETTE, Ark. - Tosha has a big job to do. She's a service dog for a fifth-grader who has seizures. She accompanies her owner to school every day.

Now Tosha has been immortalized at the Gravette Upper Elementary School after the good doggie sat for her own school photo, according to WPXI.

Staff members said Tosha has fit right into the school's culture and the students think of the dog as a member of the school's family.