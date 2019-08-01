18-year-old girl killed, top Virginia official critically injured in 3-car Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - Virginia's top mental health official is in the hospital after a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

State police are investigating the crash that happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Route 254 near Kiddsville Road.

A 2018 Hyundai Tuscon was going east on Route 254 when it hit the rear bumper of a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek heading the same direction. The Hyundai crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara.

The driver of the Toyota, Hailey Green, 18, of Staunton, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Samuel Melton, 52, of Bristol, Virginia, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash.

All drivers were wearing seat belts.

Further investigation has revealed that Melton may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

