Virginia National Guard responds to Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on Second Amendment sanctuaries
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia National Guard is responding after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated that there could be consequences if laws aren’t followed in localities that have recently become Second Amendment sanctuaries.
“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” said Northam on Thursday when asked about Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Below is the full response from the Virginia National Guard:
"We have received multiple questions regarding proposed legislation for the 2020 General Assembly session and the authority of the Governor of Virginia to employ the Virginia National Guard in a law enforcement role. Please make sure you share this message with your all of your personnel.Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, adjunct general of Virginia
