Virginia National Guard responds to Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on Second Amendment sanctuaries

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia National Guard is responding after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated that there could be consequences if laws aren’t followed in localities that have recently become Second Amendment sanctuaries.

“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” said Northam on Thursday when asked about Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Below is the full response from the Virginia National Guard: