Police: Virginia teacher had sexual relationship with student

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Authorities in Virginia say a high school teacher has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Fairfax County police arrested 57-year-old Philip Spivey on Wednesday and charged him with four felony counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Justice High School Principal Maria Eck said staff at the school learned of the relationship this month and notified police.

Spivey hasn’t been to the school since Jan. 8. The school lists Spivey as an English teacher of students with different native languages.

Authorities say he also was a private music teacher. Police have asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the teacher to call investigators.