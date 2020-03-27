Roanoke city’s first case among Virginia’s 141 new coronavirus cases, now 606 cases statewide

Published: March 27, 2020, 10:04 am Updated: March 27, 2020, 10:32 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 606 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 27.

Friday’s 606 cases mark and increase from 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Friday’s 604 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include:

A Rockbridge County woman in her 70s

A person in his or her 20s who lives in Powhatan County

Five localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday:

Roanoke City

Galax

Greene County

King George County

Prince George County

Here’s a breakdown of the 141 new cases:

44 new cases in Fairfax County

15 new cases in Loudoun County

Nine new cases in Arlington County

Eight new cases in Prince William County

Seven new cases in Henrico County

Six new cases in James City County

Four new cases in Newport News

Four new cases in Hampton

Four new cases in Alexandria

Four new cases in Stafford County

Three new cases in Fauquier County

Three new cases in Richmond

Three new cases in Virginia Beach

Two new cases in Danville

Two new cases in Frederick County

Two new cases in Harrisonburg

Two new cases in Rockingham County

Two new cases in Prince George County, the county’s first reported cases

Two new cases in Norfolk

Two new cases in Albemarle County

Two new cases in Charlottesville

One new case in Roanoke city, the city’s first

One new case in Lynchburg

One new case in Chesapeake

One new case in Warren County

One new case in Galax, the city’s first

One new case in King George County, the county’s first

One new case in Madison County

One new case in Mecklenburg County

One new case in Greene County, the county’s first

One new case in Louisa County

One new case in Gloucester County

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 5,370 people have been tested.