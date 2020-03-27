Roanoke city’s first case among Virginia’s 141 new coronavirus cases, now 606 cases statewide
15 coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 606 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 27.
Friday’s 606 cases mark and increase from 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Friday’s 604 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include:
- A Rockbridge County woman in her 70s
- A person in his or her 20s who lives in Powhatan County
Five localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday:
- Roanoke City
- Galax
- Greene County
- King George County
- Prince George County
Here’s a breakdown of the 141 new cases:
- 44 new cases in Fairfax County
- 15 new cases in Loudoun County
- Nine new cases in Arlington County
- Eight new cases in Prince William County
- Seven new cases in Henrico County
- Six new cases in James City County
- Four new cases in Newport News
- Four new cases in Hampton
- Four new cases in Alexandria
- Four new cases in Stafford County
- Three new cases in Fauquier County
- Three new cases in Richmond
- Three new cases in Virginia Beach
- Two new cases in Danville
- Two new cases in Frederick County
- Two new cases in Harrisonburg
- Two new cases in Rockingham County
- Two new cases in Prince George County, the county’s first reported cases
- Two new cases in Norfolk
- Two new cases in Albemarle County
- Two new cases in Charlottesville
- One new case in Roanoke city, the city’s first
- One new case in Lynchburg
- One new case in Chesapeake
- One new case in Warren County
- One new case in Galax, the city’s first
- One new case in King George County, the county’s first
- One new case in Madison County
- One new case in Mecklenburg County
- One new case in Greene County, the county’s first
- One new case in Louisa County
- One new case in Gloucester County
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Tuesday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 5,370 people have been tested.
