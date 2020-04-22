Virginia Senate narrowly approves delaying minimum wage increase

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam’s amendment to delay the increase to Virginia’s minimum wage has passed in the Senate.

The state senate voted 20-20 and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax provided the tie breaking vote in favor of delaying the minimum wage increase.

During the legislative session, the General Assembly sent a bill to Northam that would increase Virginia’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour beginning January 1, 2021.

On April 12, the governor announced he had not signed the bill, rather he wanted it amended to delay that increase until May 1.

The 2021 date is the first of many increases that would happen over the next several years:

$11 - January 1, 2022

$12 - January 1, 2023

$13.5 - January 1, 2025

$15 - January 1, 2026

The bill now heads to the House of Delegates.