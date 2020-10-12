Virginia sees 854 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 159,570 statewide

Published: October 12, 2020, 9:36 am Updated: October 12, 2020, 10:43 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 12, Virginia is now reporting 159,570 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 159,570 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 158,716 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 854 new cases in Virginia:

137 new cases in Fairfax County

56 new cases in Prince William County

42 new cases in Loudoun County and Roanoke

32 new cases in Henrico County and Chesterfield County

31 new cases in Virginia Beach

22 new cases in Arlington County

19 new cases in Norfolk

18 new cases in Lynchburg and Harrisonburg

15 new cases in Richmond and Franklin County

14 new cases in Portsmouth

13 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County and Prince Edward County

11 new cases in Newport News, Louisa County and Manassas

10 new cases in Chesapeake, Washington County, Roanoke County, Prince George County and Charlotte County

9 new cases in Hanover County and Campbell County

8 new cases in Henry County

7 new cases in Stafford County, Shenandoah County, Albemarle County and Lee County

6 new cases in Frederick County, Bedford County, Rockingham County, Warren County and Martinsville

5 new cases in Montgomery County, Alexandria, Charlottesville, Pittsylvania County, Augusta County, Culpeper County and Petersburg

4 new cases in Suffolk, Amherst County, Russell County, Winchester, Orange County, Isle of Wight County, Clarke County and Lunenberg County

3 new cases in Greensville County, Wise County, Danville, Hampton, Tazewell County, Waynesboro, Dinwiddie County, Fluvanna County, Accomack County, Bristol, Richmond County and King George County

2 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Grayson County, Pulaski County, Page County, Radford, Brunswick County, Floyd County, Giles County, Salem, Appomattox County, Powhatan County, Nottoway County and Patrick County

1 new case in James City County, Smyth County, Halifax County, New Kent County, Staunton, Goochland County, Gloucester County, York County, Rockbridge County, Caroline County, Franklin City, Southampton County, Botetourt County, Greene County, Nelson County, Emporia, Manassas Park, Amelia County, Buckingham County, Poquoson, Surry County, Essex County, Charles City County, Alleghany County, Highland County and Buena Vista

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,447,058 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.