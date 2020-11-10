Sen. Tim Kaine concerned about President Trump’s personal revenge as transition looms

ROANOKE, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is looking forward to Biden and Harris' inauguration but is worried about the transition.

Kaine said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has too much personal revenge from the results of the election and is creating havoc.

With the recent firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Kaine said Trump is opening up a world of mischief by creating a sense of instability.

He said the transfer of power should be peaceful and he is disappointed that Trump is not leaving without a fight.

“And so it grieves me deeply to see President Trump to do everything he can to undermine the legitimacy of this election," Kaine said. “To not concede. To create bogus accounts of voter fraud and provide no evidence of it.”

He expressed his disappointment in his Republican colleagues for standing by Trump’s side during this time.

Kaine said with Joe Biden now president-elect, Congress can focus on a COVID-19 relief package these next couple of months.