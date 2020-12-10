Virginia sees 3,915 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 271,043 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 10, Virginia is now reporting 271,043 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Thursday’s total of 271,043 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 267,128 cases.
Here is the breakdown of the 3,915 new cases in Virginia today:
- 432 new cases in Fairfax County
- 213 new cases in Prince William County
- 212 new cases in Augusta County
- 179 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 157 new cases in Henrico County
- 150 new cases in Loudoun County
- 95 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 92 new cases in Chesapeake
- 91 new cases in Richmond
- 76 new cases in Rockingham County
- 75 new cases in Frederick County
- 70 new cases in Norfolk
- 65 new cases in Stafford County
- 63 new cases in Washington County
- 62 new cases in Alexandria
- 57 new cases in Culpeper County
- 53 new cases in Suffolk
- 52 new cases in Roanoke
- 47 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Harrisonburg
- 45 new cases in Portsmouth and Roanoke County
- 44 new cases in Hanover County and Lynchburg
- 42 new cases in Albemarle County
- 40 new cases in Bedford County
- 39 new cases in Newport News
- 38 new cases in Tazewell County
- 37 new cases in Montgomery County and Franklin County
- 36 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Smyth County
- 35 new cases in Arlington County
- 33 new cases in Shenandoah County, Wise County and Page County
- 32 new cases in Hampton and Buckingham County
- 31 new cases in Pulaski County, Wythe County, Campbell County and Russell County
- 29 new cases in Henry County
- 28 new cases in Amherst County and Lee County
- 27 new cases in Warren County
- 26 new cases in Manassas
- 24 new cases in Scott County and Alleghany County
- 23 new cases in Fauquier County, Fluvanna County and Covington
- 21 new cases in Bland County
- 20 new cases in Danville and Botetourt County
- 19 new cases in Waynesboro, Winchester and King George County
- 17 new cases in Louisa County
- 16 new cases in Dickenson County
- 15 new cases in Martinsville, York County, Clarke County, Gloucester County and Westmoreland County
- 14 new cases in Buena Vista and Salem
- 13 new cases in Giles County
- 12 new cases in Powhatan County and Richmond County
- 11 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 10 new cases in Accomack County, Caroline County, James City County and Mathews County
- 9 new cases in Grayson County, Bristol and Rockbridge County
- 8 new cases in Carroll County, Prince George County, Lexington, Halifax County and Manassas Park
- 7 new cases in Charlottesville, Radford, Franklin, Galax, Patrick County, Colonial Heights, Orange County and Lancaster County
- 6 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Falls Church and King William County
- 5 new cases in Petersburg, Fredericksburg, Poquoson, Dinwiddie County, Greene County, New Kent County, Appomattox County, Amelia County, Middlesex County and Essex County
- 4 new cases in Hopewell, Bath County, Brunswick County and Williamsburg
- 3 new cases in Nottoway County, Buchanan County, Nelson County, King and Queen County, Charlotte County, Northumberland County and Highland County
- 2 new cases in Floyd County, Goochland County, Southampton County, Lunenburg County, Northampton County, Fairfax, Charles CIty County and Craig County
- 1 new case in Prince Edward County, Surry County and Norton
- Sussex County decreased by four cases
- Staunton decreased by 18 cases
As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,190,409 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.