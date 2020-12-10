Virginia sees 3,915 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 271,043 statewide

Published: December 10, 2020, 8:56 am Updated: December 10, 2020, 10:18 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 10, Virginia is now reporting 271,043 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Thursday’s total of 271,043 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 267,128 cases.

Here is the breakdown of the 3,915 new cases in Virginia today:

432 new cases in Fairfax County

213 new cases in Prince William County

212 new cases in Augusta County

179 new cases in Virginia Beach

157 new cases in Henrico County

150 new cases in Loudoun County

95 new cases in Chesterfield County

92 new cases in Chesapeake

91 new cases in Richmond

76 new cases in Rockingham County

75 new cases in Frederick County

70 new cases in Norfolk

65 new cases in Stafford County

63 new cases in Washington County

62 new cases in Alexandria

57 new cases in Culpeper County

53 new cases in Suffolk

52 new cases in Roanoke

47 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Harrisonburg

45 new cases in Portsmouth and Roanoke County

44 new cases in Hanover County and Lynchburg

42 new cases in Albemarle County

40 new cases in Bedford County

39 new cases in Newport News

38 new cases in Tazewell County

37 new cases in Montgomery County and Franklin County

36 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Smyth County

35 new cases in Arlington County

33 new cases in Shenandoah County, Wise County and Page County

32 new cases in Hampton and Buckingham County

31 new cases in Pulaski County, Wythe County, Campbell County and Russell County

29 new cases in Henry County

28 new cases in Amherst County and Lee County

27 new cases in Warren County

26 new cases in Manassas

24 new cases in Scott County and Alleghany County

23 new cases in Fauquier County, Fluvanna County and Covington

21 new cases in Bland County

20 new cases in Danville and Botetourt County

19 new cases in Waynesboro, Winchester and King George County

17 new cases in Louisa County

16 new cases in Dickenson County

15 new cases in Martinsville, York County, Clarke County, Gloucester County and Westmoreland County

14 new cases in Buena Vista and Salem

13 new cases in Giles County

12 new cases in Powhatan County and Richmond County

11 new cases in Isle of Wight County

10 new cases in Accomack County, Caroline County, James City County and Mathews County

9 new cases in Grayson County, Bristol and Rockbridge County

8 new cases in Carroll County, Prince George County, Lexington, Halifax County and Manassas Park

7 new cases in Charlottesville, Radford, Franklin, Galax, Patrick County, Colonial Heights, Orange County and Lancaster County

6 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Falls Church and King William County

5 new cases in Petersburg, Fredericksburg, Poquoson, Dinwiddie County, Greene County, New Kent County, Appomattox County, Amelia County, Middlesex County and Essex County

4 new cases in Hopewell, Bath County, Brunswick County and Williamsburg

3 new cases in Nottoway County, Buchanan County, Nelson County, King and Queen County, Charlotte County, Northumberland County and Highland County

2 new cases in Floyd County, Goochland County, Southampton County, Lunenburg County, Northampton County, Fairfax, Charles CIty County and Craig County

1 new case in Prince Edward County, Surry County and Norton

Sussex County decreased by four cases

Staunton decreased by 18 cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,190,409 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.