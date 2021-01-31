Fire truck rolls over in Henrico County due to snow-covered roads

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police in Henrico County are investigating a snow day accident that left four firefighters injured and a fire truck completely turned over Sunday morning.

Henrico Fire Engine 305 was traveling to respond to a call for an unconscious person when it spun on the road and traveled off the paved roadway before overturning.

Authorities said the conditions of the roads were snow-covered and slippery.

Fire truck rolls over in Henrico County due to snow-covered roads (Henrico County Division of Fire)

The four firefighters involved were able to exit the truck themselves and were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

The incident fire crews were on the way to respond to was handled by other units and there was no delay in service.