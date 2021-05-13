Gov. Ralph Northam responds to new CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fully vaccinated Virginians may soon not have to wear masks.

Just after 5 p.m., Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted out that he and his team are reviewing the latest from the CDC, which says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in certain instances.

Virginia will continue to follow @CDCgov guidelines as we have done throughout this pandemic. We are reviewing the new mask and distancing recommendations and will update our guidance accordingly.



If you have not been vaccinated, visit https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr and get your shot! https://t.co/XUlJJIuzit — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 13, 2021

The governor cited the fact that Virginia has followed CDC guidelines throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so.

Northam also recommended that those who have not yet been vaccinated visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ to find an appointment.

President Biden spoke earlier on Thursday, talking about the new guidance, you can watch that video below: