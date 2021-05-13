Mostly Cloudy icon
Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam responds to new CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

Changes could soon be coming to Virginia

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Ralph Northam
,
CDC
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fully vaccinated Virginians may soon not have to wear masks.

Just after 5 p.m., Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted out that he and his team are reviewing the latest from the CDC, which says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in certain instances.

The governor cited the fact that Virginia has followed CDC guidelines throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so.

Northam also recommended that those who have not yet been vaccinated visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ to find an appointment.

President Biden spoke earlier on Thursday, talking about the new guidance, you can watch that video below:

