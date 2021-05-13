Gov. Ralph Northam responds to new CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

Fully vaccinated Virginians may soon not have to wear masks.
Just after 5 p.m., Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted out that he and his team are reviewing the latest from the CDC, which says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in certain instances.
Virginia will continue to follow @CDCgov guidelines as we have done throughout this pandemic. We are reviewing the new mask and distancing recommendations and will update our guidance accordingly.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 13, 2021
If you have not been vaccinated, visit https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr and get your shot! https://t.co/XUlJJIuzit
The governor cited the fact that Virginia has followed CDC guidelines throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so.
Northam also recommended that those who have not yet been vaccinated visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ to find an appointment.
President Biden spoke earlier on Thursday, talking about the new guidance, you can watch that video below: