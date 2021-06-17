Wildlife officials warn of sick, dying birds in Virginia and surrounding states

VIRGINIA – Wildlife management officials are puzzled after several reports of sick and dying birds across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

Experts said that at this time, there is no definite explanation as to why but they are asking people with bird baths to keep them clean to prevent the spread of disease.

Officials did say that there have been no reports of these illnesses in Roanoke or the New River Valley.

Below are the current recommendations from the Department of Wildlife:

Birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit disease to one another. Therefore, the state and District agencies recommend that the public in the outbreak area:

Cease feeding birds until this wildlife mortality event has concluded

Clean feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution

Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.

If you encounter sick or dead birds in Virginia, please submit an event report. If you must remove dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash. Additional information will be shared as diagnostic results are received.