Virginia lawmakers to meet in August to allocate federal relief money

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond in August for a special session focused on allocating more than $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation Wednesday calling on the General Assembly to convene Aug. 2. In addition to deciding how to spend the American Rescue Plan funding, lawmakers will be filling judicial vacancies.

Earlier this summer, Northam and Democratic legislative leaders issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the influx of money. Among their announced priorities: shoring up public health services, funding an economic recovery program, boosting affordable housing and modernizing public school buildings.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future,” Northam said in a statement. “I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”

