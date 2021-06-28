Police: Virginia man says he’s an officer, tries to get into homes

CENTREVILLE, Va. – A Virginia man was arrested last week after police said he posed as an officer while trying to force his way into his neighbors’ homes, then fought with responding police officers.

WTOP-FM reports that it happened early Wednesday morning in Centreville when a 36-year-old man left his home after a domestic incident. Fairfax County police said the man tried to force his way into two of his neighbors’ homes while identifying himself as a police officer.

When officers arrived, he was being “held down” by one neighbor, police said in a news release. Once officers tried to detain the man, police said he fought them.

The man was eventually arrested and charged with burglary, assault on law enforcement, two counts of destruction of property, simple assault and impersonating a police officer.