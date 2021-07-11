Metal fencing around U.S. Capitol removed more than six months after deadly Jan. 6 riot

FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The fencing installed around the Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection will start being removed as soon as Friday, July 9, but most visitors are still not allowed inside the iconic building. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Metal fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol was fully removed on Sunday, more than six months after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to NBC Washington.

Work to remove the black perimeter fence started on Friday; however, work was stalled due to heavy rain. The outer perimeter fence was removed in March.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said that they chose to remove the fence “based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the USCP’s response capabilities.”

Despite the removal, the Capitol will still be closed to most visitors, the House sergeant-at-arms said in a memo to all members of Congress and staff on Wednesday.